Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 4.3%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 5,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

