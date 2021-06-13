Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $132.36 on Friday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $2.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Arkema’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

