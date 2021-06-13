Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.64

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.64 and last traded at C$33.44, with a volume of 146347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.41.

ATZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.82.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

