Argent Trust Co Sells 1,170 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,279 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

