Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,534 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $275.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.