Argent Trust Co Invests $747,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.