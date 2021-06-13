Argent Trust Co Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

