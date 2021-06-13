Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $630.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

