Argent Trust Co Acquires 240 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $338.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

