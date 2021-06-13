APYSwap Market Cap Tops $4.78 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $572,492.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00165044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00197254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01122959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,158.76 or 1.00302696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,882,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.