AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $783.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.30 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.83. 152,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,459. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $13,074,802. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $115,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

