Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 84,853 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 187,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 181.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 111,802 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

