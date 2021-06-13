Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ATEX stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

