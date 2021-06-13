Analyzing Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) & Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55% Panasonic 2.06% 6.88% 2.55%

This table compares Sony Group and Panasonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.43 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.27 Panasonic $63.20 billion 0.44 $1.56 billion $0.67 16.99

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Panasonic. Sony Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panasonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sony Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sony Group pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Panasonic pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sony Group and Panasonic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Panasonic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Panasonic has a consensus target price of $7.55, indicating a potential downside of 33.66%. Given Panasonic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Panasonic is more favorable than Sony Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sony Group beats Panasonic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water-related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, and nursing care related products, as well as kitchen and bath products. The Connected Solutions segment offers aircraft in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, professional AV systems, and surveillance cameras, as well as solutions for various industries. The Automotive segment provides automotive-use infotainment systems, automotive switches, automotive audio systems, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive mirrors, and automotive-use batteries, as well as device and systems for electric automobiles. The Industrial Solutions segment offers relays, switches, power supply products, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, electronic circuit board materials, semiconductors, and LCD panels, as well as small lithium Â-ion, dry, and micro batteries. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in October 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

