Analyzing SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 11.82 -$10.76 million $0.18 259.78 Dynatrace $703.51 million 22.27 $75.71 million $0.43 128.93

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SailPoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SailPoint Technologies and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 1 13 0 2.93 Dynatrace 0 2 20 0 2.91

SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $58.64, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -4.63% 0.98% 0.42% Dynatrace 10.76% 12.89% 6.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace beats SailPoint Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.