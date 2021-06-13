Analyzing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.84%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 33.12 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.20 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 7.30 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -2.68

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A aTyr Pharma -155.18% -67.48% -54.91%

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats ERYTECH Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19. Its product ATYR1923 is in Phase 1b/2a multi-center clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of various aggressive cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

