Analyzing Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) & JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and JOANN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods 7.49% 34.72% 11.06% JOANN N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and JOANN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 1 0 3.00 JOANN 0 0 8 0 3.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. JOANN has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given JOANN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOANN is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. JOANN pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Big 5 Sporting Goods pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JOANN pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JOANN is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and JOANN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $1.04 billion 0.63 $55.94 million $2.33 12.54 JOANN $2.76 billion 0.25 $212.30 million $5.93 2.73

JOANN has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big 5 Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats JOANN on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 430 stores. The company also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home dÃ©cor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal dÃ©cor and entertaining products; home dÃ©cor accessories; ready-made frames; related books and magazines; and non-merchandise products. JOANN Inc. offers products through retail stores, as well as online. As of April 1, 2021, it operated 855 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

