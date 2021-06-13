Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $27.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

