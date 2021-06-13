Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target at $82.50

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. 101,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. Equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,908,138.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have bought a total of 97,707 shares of company stock worth $6,999,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Safehold by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Safehold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Safehold by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

