Analysts Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) PT at €10.90

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.08 ($11.86). 5,086,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.12. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

