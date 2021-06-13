Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $20.00

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

