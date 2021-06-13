Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $811.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.81. 677,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 54.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 81.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

