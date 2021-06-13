Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $458.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.80 million and the lowest is $456.22 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.04. 104,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

