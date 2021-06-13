Analysts Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

MAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,160. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

