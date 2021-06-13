Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.36. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 92,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.