Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $152.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $154.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $611.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

