Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 20,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,310. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

