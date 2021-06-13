Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.71. American Express posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $164.51. 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,360. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

