Ampleforth Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $151.50 million and $3.13 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 248,993,571 coins and its circulating supply is 171,376,363 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

