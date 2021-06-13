AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

