American Money Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

