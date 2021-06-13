American Money Management LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $381.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

