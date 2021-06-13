American Money Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

