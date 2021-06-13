American Money Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 204,084 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 395,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 236,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 205,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

