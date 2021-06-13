American Money Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Money Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.9% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.