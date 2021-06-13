American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.