American International Group Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

AVTR stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

