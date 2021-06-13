American International Group Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

