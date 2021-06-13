American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 697,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 144.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 159,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,390 shares of company stock worth $5,663,995. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

