American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 89.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $91.30 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.