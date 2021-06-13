American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $68,954,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,335. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

