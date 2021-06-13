AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rose 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $47.25. Approximately 3,498,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 166,129,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $705,746.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.