Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $155.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.56 million. Amarin reported sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

