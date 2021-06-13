Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Amada has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Amada alerts:

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.