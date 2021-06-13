Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Amada has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.61.
About Amada
