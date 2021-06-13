Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 61.9% in May

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alumina stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

