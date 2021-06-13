Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aluf stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.
About Aluf
