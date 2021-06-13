Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.11. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.85 million and a P/E ratio of -65.35.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5311648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.93%.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

