Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,127,182. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 251,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.