Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADSV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Allied Security Innovations
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.