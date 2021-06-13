Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $64.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $56.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.